FILE PHOTO: The logo of SOCAR Energy is seen at a company's gas station in Kiev, Ukraine October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR is considering the Odessa-Brody pipeline as one of the possible options to supply oil to Belarus, the RIA news agency reported.

Belarus last week said it intends to buy oil from elsewhere amid a row with Russia over supply, and has sent proposals to Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and the Baltic states to buy oil from them.