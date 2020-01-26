Belarus receives first batch of Norwegian oil amid supply row with Russia

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus received the first batch of Norwegian oil at its Naftan refinery, state oil company Belneftekhim said on Sunday following a row with Belarus’s main oil supplier Russia.

Moscow suspended oil supplies to refineries in Belarus from Jan. 1, though it partially restored them on Jan. 4, after both countries failed to agree terms on supplies for 2020.

Minsk has arranged an import of 86,000 tonnes of crude from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field via Lithuania’s Klaipeda.

On Sunday Naftan, one of the two major Belarusian refineries that have been running at minimum load this year, received 3,500 tonnes in the first batch, Belneftekhim said.