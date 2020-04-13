Russia's Rosneft to be key oil supplier to Belarus in April

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MINSK (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft will be biggest oil supplier to Belarus this month, after Moscow and Minsk settled their oil price row, Belarus state energy company Belneftekhim said on Monday.

Major Russian oil companies suspended supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1 after failing to agree supply terms with Belneftekhim, Belarus state oil company, with Moscow wanting to end years of discounted oil supplies to Minsk.

Russia’s Safmar group of companies was the sole Russian oil supplier to Belarus during the oil row which was largely settled last month, sending oil to keep Belarus refining runs at minimum levels.

Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said separately on Monday that oil companies have requested to ship 1.33 million tonnes of oil to Belarus this month so far, RIA news agency reported.