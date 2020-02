FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi, Russia December 7, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for talks on Friday, the Kremlin said, with bilateral ties under strain from a row over oil supply.

Russia has almost completely halted oil supplies to Belarus this year after Minsk and Moscow failed to agree on a new supply contract.