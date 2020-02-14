Russia hints at Belarus joining it in a unified state in exchange for oil deal: Lukashenko

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia February 7, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MINSK (Reuters) - Moscow has hinted at giving Minsk a deal on energy prices in exchange for Belarus joining Russia in a unified state, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, the state news agency Belta reported.

Russia and Belarus have been discussing possible deeper integration in a union state for around two decades, but have failed to agree on key points, including a united currency.

Lukashenko met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week, but the two failed to agree on a new deal for oil supplies in 2020.