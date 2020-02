FILE PHOTO: An oil refinery located on a branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline is seen near Mozyr, some 300 km (186.3 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian state energy company Belneftekhim said on Tuesday that the country’s refineries were currently working at half their capacity and had refined 1.8 million tonnes of oil in January and February.

Belarus is locked in a row over oil supply with Russia, and flows to Belarus slowed dramatically from Jan. 1 after Minsk and Moscow failed to agree terms for supplies.