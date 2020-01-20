Belarus to import oil from Norway's Johan Sverdrup field: Belneftekhim

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, January 7, 2020. Carina Johansen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus oil company BNK will import crude from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field via Lithuania’s Klaipeda port this month because of a supply row with Russia, Belarus state company Belneftekhim that controls BNK told Reuters on Monday.

Russia suspended oil supplies to refineries in Belarus from Jan. 1, though it partially restored them on Jan. 4, after both countries failed to agree terms on supplies for 2020.

Some 80,000 tonnes of Johan Sverdrup oil will be supplied by rail to Belarus’s Naftan refinery, Belneftekhim said.

“We expect the shipment, and will continue further negotiations then,” Belneftekhim said in response to a question from Reuters.

The Breiviken tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of oil is set to arrive at Lithuania’s Klaipeda port on Jan. 22, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

BNK purchased the Johan Sverdrup crude from France’s Total, traders said.

Total does not normally comment on its trading operations.

Klaipeda port did not reply to a request for comment.

Johan Sverdrup is a new Norwegian oilfield that began operations in the autumn of 2019. Its quality is very close to Russian Urals crude oil, which is supplied to Belarus.