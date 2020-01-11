Russia oil transit via Belarus has not been interrupted: official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The transit of Russian oil through Belarus has not been interrupted despite an energy row between the countries, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Saturday.
Russia suspended oil supplies to Belarus on Jan. 1, but two Russian companies later restored supplies.
The two countries, which have had several oil and gas disputes over the past decade, are trying to negotiate a new oil supply deal.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writiing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexander Smith