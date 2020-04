FILE PHOTO: Joint stock company Mozyr Oil Refinery is pictured near the town of Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian refineries received 2 million tonnes of oil in April, of which 1.56 million tonnes came from Russia, a spokesman for state energy group Belneftekhim told reporters on Wednesday.

Belarus, which had a dispute with Russia over oil prices earlier this year, plans to reduce its Russian oil imports to 1.13 million tonnes in May, the spokesman said.