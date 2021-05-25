Factbox: What's at stake in EU air traffic curbs with Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union told its airlines to shun Belarusian airspace and agreed to ban Belarusian national airline Belavia from its skies and airports in response to Minsk scrambling a warplane to force the landing of a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition journalist.

Here are some details on air traffic between the EU and Belarus and how it might be affected.

* Lufthansa, SAS, Air France, LOT, Singapore Airlines, Finnair and airBaltic are among carriers that announced they would stop flying over Belarus.

* European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said around 400 civilian planes usually fly over Belarus every day, including 300 overflights of which about 100 are operated by EU or British carriers.

The agency said three EU airlines - Germany’s Lufthansa, Poland’s LOT and Latvia’s airBaltic - had operated 14 flights a week to Belarus.

* Long-haul flights between Asia and Europe - including those by Aeroflot, Air China and Turkish Airlines - that have been using Belarusian airspace are expected to be less affected.

For shorter flights within Europe, re-routing through the Baltic states might extend travel times and add to costs.

* Belavia had flights to or from Belarus with some 20 airports in Europe including Helsinki, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

* At stake are overflight fees, which Eurocontrol said amounted to 85 million euros in 2019 for Belarus, and what the country charges for taking off and landing at its airports.