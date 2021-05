G7 condemns Belarus's unprecedented actions to arrest journalist - statement

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

LONDON (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy economies condemned Belarus on Thursday for forcing a passenger plane to land so the authorities could arrest a journalist on board.

“This action jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew of the flight. It was also a serious attack on the rules governing civil aviation,” said the statement, issued by Britain’s foreign office on behalf of foreign ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and Britain.

“We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”