EU sanctions should target Belarus oil sector, Lithuania says

FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis looks on during a joint news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

LISBON (Reuters) - Proposed European Union economic sanctions against Belarus should target those sectors that most benefit the leadership of the country, although discussions are only just beginning, Lithuania said on Thursday.

“We could talk about the oil product sector,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on arriving to a meeting with his EU counterparts in Lisbon.