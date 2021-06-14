Jailed Belarus journalist Protasevich makes another public appearance

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich appeared at a news conference in Minsk on Monday, saying he felt fine and had not been beaten, in what the opposition said was another public appearance made under duress.

Protasevich sat alongside four officials, two of whom were in uniform, saying he had not been made to cooperate with the authorities and that he was in good health after being arrested last month when his Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk.

“Everything is fine with me. Nobody beat me, nobody touched me,” he said. “I understand the damage I have caused not only to the state, but also to the country. Now I want to do everything in my power to rectify this situation.”

Protasevich has made several appearances since his plane was forced to land by the authorities on May 23. He has admitted to plotting to topple President Alexander Lukashenko by organising “riots” and recanted earlier criticism of the veteran leader.

“This is not a press conference but a scene of either Kafka or Orwell,” Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, wrote on Twitter.

Previously, authorities have said Protasevich is an extremist who has facilitated violence. They have maintained that televised confessions by members of the opposition were made voluntarily.