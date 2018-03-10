FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 10, 2018 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

Belaruskali potash production unaffected after mine accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - Potash production at Belarusian miner Belaruskali, the world’s top exporter of the fertilizer ingredient, was unaffected after a mine accident late on Friday, deputy chief executive Anatoly Makhlai told Reuters.

Two miners were missing after the accident at the Belaruskali mine, the Belarusian emergency ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the accident involved a rock slide and a burst of methane. The rescue operation was continuing, the ministry said.

Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.