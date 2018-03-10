Belaruskali potash production unaffected after mine accident

MINSK (Reuters) - Potash production at Belarusian miner Belaruskali, the world’s top exporter of the fertilizer ingredient, was unaffected after a mine accident late on Friday, deputy chief executive Anatoly Makhlai told Reuters.

Two miners were missing after the accident at the Belaruskali mine, the Belarusian emergency ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the accident involved a rock slide and a burst of methane. The rescue operation was continuing, the ministry said.