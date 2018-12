Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with the media in Minsk, Belarus December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus could lose $10.8 billion by 2024 due to a new tax regime in Russia, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

The Russian government in June approved changes in oil taxes that will see oil export duties being gradually cut over the next six years.