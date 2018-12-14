Belarus says Russia refused request for compensation for oil tax change

MINSK (Reuters) - Russia unexpectedly refused a request from Belarus for $310 million in compensation from a change in Russian oil taxes, Belarus’s Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said on Friday.

The Russian government in June approved changes in oil taxes that will see oil export duties being gradually cut over the next six years.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia has never promised any compensation to Belarus over the tax changes.

“We consider such changes, including the tax maneuver in the oil and gas sector, as an internal matter of the Russian Federation,” he said.