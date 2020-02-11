Transneft says pipeline transit not affected by Belarus taking oil: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Tuesday that the transit of oil from Russia to Europe had not been affected by Belarus taking crude that is used to maintain pressure in the Druzhba pipeline, Interfax news agency reported.

Belarusian state oil firm Belneftekhim said earlier it had taken oil for its refineries from the non-transit part of the Druzhba oil pipeline and that transit would not be affected, the RIA news agency reported.