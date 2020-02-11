Belarus takes oil from non-transit part of Druzhba pipeline: RIA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Belneftekhim company is seen at their headquarters in Minsk, Belarus April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian state oil firm Belneftekhim said on Tuesday it had taken oil for its refineries from the non-transit part of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Europe from Russia and that transit would not be affected, the RIA news agency reported.

A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over oil supply led the traditional suppliers to Belarus — Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz — to halt oil exports to the state on Jan. 1.

