Belarus takes oil from non-transit part of Druzhba pipeline: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian state oil firm Belneftekhim said on Tuesday it had taken oil for its refineries from the non-transit part of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Europe from Russia and that transit would not be affected, the RIA news agency reported.
A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over oil supply led the traditional suppliers to Belarus — Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz — to halt oil exports to the state on Jan. 1.
