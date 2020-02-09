Belarus says it will buy Russian oil at global prices: Belta

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian refineries will buy Russian crude oil at global prices, state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi as saying on Sunday.

“The Russian side has agreed that Belarusian refineries will buy oil through agreements with Russian oil companies at prices that are set on the global market,” he was quoted as saying.

Krutoi was commenting on the outcome of the Feb. 7 talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.