September 17, 2019 / 1:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Belarus, U.S. look to bring back ambassadors after 10-year hiatus

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale addresses a news conference at U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

MINSK (Reuters) - The United States and Belarus will announce plans on Tuesday to bring back ambassadors to their posts in their respective countries after a 10-year hiatus, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said during a trip to Minsk.

Belarus has been at odds with the West for years over its human rights record and crackdown on political dissent.

Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Tuesday, Hale said that Washington “strongly supports the sovereignty and independence of Belarus”.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

