Strike ends at Belgium's Brussels airport

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Baggage handlers with Aviapartner were resuming work at Brussels airport from Wednesday afternoon, the airport said in a statement, after nearly a week of strikes saw 960 flights canceled with nearly 115,000 travelers affected.

“Brussels Airport is pleased that Aviapartner and the company’s trade unions were able to reach... an agreement, but also deplores the major impact this unannounced strike has had on passengers and airlines,” Brussels airport said.

The ground handling company has a license with Brussels airport until 2025. The strike caused days of chaos at the airport as baggage handlers and management of Aviapartner struggled to resolve a dispute over working conditions.

Aviapartner employs nearly 6,000 staff in Belgium, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, according to its website.