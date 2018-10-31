FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
October 31, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Strike ends at Belgium's Brussels airport

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Baggage handlers with Aviapartner were resuming work at Brussels airport from Wednesday afternoon, the airport said in a statement, after nearly a week of strikes saw 960 flights canceled with nearly 115,000 travelers affected.

“Brussels Airport is pleased that Aviapartner and the company’s trade unions were able to reach... an agreement, but also deplores the major impact this unannounced strike has had on passengers and airlines,” Brussels airport said.

The ground handling company has a license with Brussels airport until 2025. The strike caused days of chaos at the airport as baggage handlers and management of Aviapartner struggled to resolve a dispute over working conditions.

Aviapartner employs nearly 6,000 staff in Belgium, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, according to its website.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.