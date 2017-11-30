FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberated Belgian artist ends chain reaction performance
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 30, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Liberated Belgian artist ends chain reaction performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSTEND, Belgium (Reuters) - A Belgian man who chained himself to a block of marble to show the “burden of history” from which artists cannot escape, was unable to free himself and had to be cut loose after 19 days.

In a performance that lasted 438 hours, Mikes Poppe attached himself to a three-meter (3.28 yard) chain buried in the middle of a block of marble in the courthouse of the Belgian coastal city of Ostend.

Poppe, who ate, slept, washed and drew while chained, worked to liberate himself by chiseling the away the stone toward the chain, but eventually had to be cut free.

“This block was symbolic of history, the history of art, which I am trying to free myself from. I discovered that this is not possible. It is burden which I must always carry,” he said.

Entitled ‘De Profundis’, Poppe’s performance was part of a larger exhibition and was live-streamed online.

With its roots in artistic experimentation a century ago and made famous by German artist Joseph Beuys in the 1970s, performance art combines visual art with drama.

Belgium’s best known artist of the genre, Danny Devos, or DDV, has held over 170 performances around the world, including some depicting crime and murder.

Reporting by Lucasta Bath; writing by Lily Cusack; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.