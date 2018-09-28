FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:33 AM / in 5 minutes

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian defense ministry will sue Google for not complying with its requests to blur satellite images of sensitive military sites, a ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Citing national security, the ministry said it had requested that sites such as air bases and nuclear power stations be obscured on Google’s satellite mapping service.

“The Ministry of Defence will sue Google,” the spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping and granular street-level views could compromise security.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
