October 2, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in 2 hours

France's Engie to help Elia find additional power for Belgium

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie said it is helping Belgian grid operator Elia to find additional power capacity to make up for the country’s shortfall.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Engie’s Chief Nuclear Officer Thierry Saegeman told Belgian Parliament on Tuesday that the crisis was “gigantic”.

Belgium faces an unprecedented power supply deficit ahead of winter, with only one of seven nuclear reactors operated by Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel scheduled to have been operational in November.

Reporting by Bate Felix and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Louise Heavens

