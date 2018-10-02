France's Engie to help Elia find additional power for Belgium

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie said it is helping Belgian grid operator Elia to find additional power capacity to make up for the country’s shortfall.
Engie’s Chief Nuclear Officer Thierry Saegeman told Belgian Parliament on Tuesday that the crisis was “gigantic”.
Belgium faces an unprecedented power supply deficit ahead of winter, with only one of seven nuclear reactors operated by Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel scheduled to have been operational in November.
Reporting by Bate Felix and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Louise Heavens