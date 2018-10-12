Belgian nuclear regulator says problems at four reactors are minor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s nuclear regulator said on Friday that problems identified in the concrete structures surrounding four nuclear reactors in the country were classified at the lowest level of severity.

The “anomalies” at four reactors at the Doel and Tihange power plants emerged in October 2017. The regulator said they had no impact on the population and on the environment.

It classified the problems at Doel 3 and 4 and Tihange 2 and 3 reactors at level 1 of severity, the lowest in a scale that goes up to 7.

Belgium is facing an unprecedented power supply deficit ahead of winter, with only one of seven nuclear reactors operated by Engie’s Belgian unit Electrabel scheduled to be operational for the whole of November. Electrabel has, however, fast-tracked the return of one reactor for later in that month.