World News
April 23, 2019 / 6:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean dies at 98

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Queen Beatrix (L), Grand Duke Jean (C) and his wife Josephine Charlotte (R) assist the swearing-in of Grand Duke Henri as he ascends the throne of Luxembourg at a solemn session of the Chamber of Deputies in Luxembourg October 7, 2000. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Jean, who oversaw the transformation of the Grand Duchy into an international financial center, has died at the age of 98, the Duke’s son Henri said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below