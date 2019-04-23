Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean dies at 98

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Queen Beatrix (L), Grand Duke Jean (C) and his wife Josephine Charlotte (R) assist the swearing-in of Grand Duke Henri as he ascends the throne of Luxembourg at a solemn session of the Chamber of Deputies in Luxembourg October 7, 2000. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/File Photo
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Jean, who oversaw the transformation of the Grand Duchy into an international financial center, has died at the age of 98, the Duke’s son Henri said in a statement on Tuesday.
Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens