June 21, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Belgium beach plays host to Hollywood sand sculptures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSTEND, Belgium (Reuters) - On a Belgium beach, an artist adds the final touches to an imposing sand sculpture of the Incredible Hulk and his bristling muscles ahead of the opening of the world’s biggest festival of its kind.

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Disney Sand Magic" in Ostend, Belgium June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

There are more than 150 sand sculptures relating to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films on the beach in Ostend for the Sand Magic festival which opens on Saturday and runs until September — providing the artworks survive the weather.

Recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s biggest sand sculpture festival, 34 international artists have spent four weeks creating the pieces using around 6,000 tonnes of sand.

Some of the sculptures are several meters high. Among the depictions are works featuring Daffy Duck, Yoda and Bruce, the grinning great white shark from “Finding Nemo”.

Reporting by Yves Herman; Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
