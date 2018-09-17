FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Belgian police shoot suspect in Brussels after knife attack

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police said they shot and seriously injured a man who attacked them with a knife after he was found sleeping rough near a center for asylum seekers in Brussels on Monday.

Police officers stand at the entrance of the Park Maximilien in Brussels, Belgium, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

Two police officers approached two sleeping men and asked them to move on. One then pulled out a knife and refused to drop it when asked, Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said. The officers also used a baton and sprayed the man with gas.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“The person continued to be threatening and injured the officer in the head,” Van de Keere said.

The officer sustained a light cut. The other officer then fired on the man, hitting him in the chest and leg, police said.

Police gave no details on the suspect’s identity.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
