August 22, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Three die in Belgian stabbing incident with 'no terrorist nature'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Three people were killed in an incident in an eastern Belgian village on Wednesday, Belgian media reported, while a local official said it was a family affair that had nothing to do with terrorism.

The La Libre Belgique daily said on its website a male attacker was among the three dead, who also included two women. Another daily, Le Soir, said he had entered a restaurant in the village of Moresnet-Chapelle and stabbed a former partner.

“This act has no terrorist nature and relates to the private sphere,” Thierry Wimmer, mayor of neighboring Plombieres, said on Facebook.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
