May 29, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in an hour

Belgium probes Liege attack as terrorist incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIEGE, Belgium (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors are investigating the killing of two policewomen and a passerby by a man in the city of Liege on Tuesday as a terrorist incident, the local public prosecutor told a news conference.

He said the man attacked the two officers from behind with a knife, took one of their guns and shot them both dead. He also shot dead a young man who was the passenger in a parked car and took refuge in a school where he was killed in a subsequent gunfight during which several other police were wounded.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

