Guatemala applauds Belize vote, says to work on next steps

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemala’s government on Thursday applauded a referendum vote in Belize in favor of sending the countries’ long-running territorial dispute to a top U.N. court, saying the move will help deepen bilateral relations between the two neighbors.

The Guatemalan foreign ministry said in a statement that it would immediately contact the foreign ministry of Belize to agree on the next steps in efforts to resolve the dispute, which dates back to the colonial era.