Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million
October 17, 2017 / 9:50 PM / in 4 days

Corus Entertainment to sell channels to Bell Media for C$200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO) said on Tuesday it would sell French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+ to BCE Inc’s (BCE.TO) unit Bell Media for about C$200 million ($159.71 million).

Corus, which acquired Shaw Media from its sister company Shaw Communications Inc last year, operates a network of Canadian radio stations and children’s TV channels including YTV, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

