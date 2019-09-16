China Mengniu Dairy to buy baby formula firm Bellamy's Australia for $983 million

(Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd (2319.HK) will buy infant formula maker Bellamy’s Australia Ltd (BAL.AX) for A$1.43 billion ($983 million), both companies said on Monday, sending Bellamy’s shares soaring.

The A$12.65-per-share deal represents a 52% premium to Bellamy’s Friday closing price of A$8.32, excluding a special dividend of A$0.60 per share paid by Bellamy’s prior to implementation of the scheme.

Shares of the infant formula maker jumped nearly 53% within the first few minutes of trading, and sit at their highest level in more than a year.

Bellamy’s board unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favor of the offer.

“It (Mengniu) offers a strong platform for distribution and success in China, and a foundation for growth in the organic dairy and food industry in Australia,” Bellamy Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cohen said in a statement.

Bellamy’s said last month its annual profit had almost halved as sales dropped 19%, hampered by a Chinese crackdown on imports by unregistered traders.

The company has faced increasing challenges with tighter Chinese customs rules for e-commerce purchases crimping informal exports to China.