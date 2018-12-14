France's LVMH nears deal to buy hotel operator Belmond: WSJ

(Reuters) - French luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA) is near a deal to buy UK-based high-end hotels operator Belmond Ltd (BEL.N) for about $25 per share in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The potential deal, which could be announced as early as Friday, would value Belmond’s equity at about $2.6 billion, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The reported price would represent a premium of more-than 40 percent to the close of Belmond’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Including debt, Belmond’s enterprise value would be about $3.2 billion, the WSJ said.
Belmond declined to comment, while LVMH was not immediately available.
