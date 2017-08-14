FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Beltone Financial to launch $1 billion fixed income fund: CEO
August 14, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 4 hours ago

Egypt's Beltone Financial to launch $1 billion fixed income fund: CEO

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Beltone Financial will launch a $1 billion investment fund in fixed income instruments in September, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Monday.

The investment bank aims to raise $150-200 million in the first phase of the investment fund, Bassem Azzab said.

Beltone aims to acquire brokerages in Egypt and frontier markets, Azzab said. He expects the company to manage the initial public offering of a pharmaceutical company worth over 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($56.37 million) on the Egyptian stock market before the end of 2017.

($1 = 17.7400 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Arwa Gaballa; Editing by Eric Knecht

