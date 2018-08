(Reuters) - Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd (AMC.AX) is in advanced talks to buy U.S. rival Bemis Co (BMS.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Bemis, which has a market value of about $4.20 billion, were up 10.5 percent at $51.23 in morning trade.

A deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.

Bemis and Amcor were not immediately available for comment.