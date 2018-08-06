Packaging group Amcor aims to wrap up rival Bemis for $5.25 billion

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The world’s biggest listed packaging company, Amcor Ltd (AMC.AX) on Monday swooped on U.S. rival Bemis Company Inc (BMS.N) in a $5.25 billion all-share deal that comes as packaging firms are jostling to buy growth with acquisitions.

The deal gives Australia-listed Amcor new products, particularly food-packing film for which Bemis is known, as well as deeper access to the Americas at a time when shifting customer preferences are shaking up the industry.

Bemis shareholders get a 25 percent premium on the company’s closing stock price last Thursday, before details of the deal were reported in the Wall Street Journal.

“I think it is a reasonable ‘out’ for a company which has been struggling (Bemis). I think Amcor is getting great technical know-how,” said Mark Wilde, analyst at investment bank BMO Capital Markets.

Under the deal, Amcor will issue 5.1 of its shares for each Bemis share, valuing the stock at $57.75 per share, and Bemis shareholders will end up with 29 percent of the combined company which will be listed in both Sydney and New York.

The price is 12 percent higher than Bemis’ share price on Friday after the deal became public.

“Amcor identified flexible packaging in the Americas as a key growth priority and this transaction delivers a step change in that region,” Amcor Chief Executive Officer Ron Delia said in a statement announcing the deal.

It will also give Amcor the size it needs to best capitalise on shifting consumer needs, he added.

Bemis’ CEO, William F. Austen, said shareholders would realise “a significant premium ... as well as the opportunity to continue to participate in the upside potential” of a bigger company.

The announcement came after market close in Australia where Amcor is listed and before trade in New York where Bemis is listed.

WRAP UP SHAKE-OUT

The acquisition is the 12th-largest outbound M&A deal by an Australian listed company, according to Thomson Reuters data, and the largest acquisition by the 158-year-old firm that began as a paper miller. It is also its 12th deal the last two years as it buys growth around the world.

Bemis, which was founded as a burlap sack maker, has been facing hard times as changing consumer demands have upended a traditionally defensive sector.

Just in the last few months, UK-based packaging group DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) offered 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to buy Spanish rival Europac (PYCE.MC), while Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I) agreed to buy Dutch paper and recycling firm Reparenco.

“I’ve got to say I’m a little surprised,” Chip Dillon, a packaging company analyst at Vertical Research Partners, said of the deal by phone from New York.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, there’s so much competition,” he added, suggesting Amcor might start by shedding some of Bemis’ lower margin manufacturing.

Amcor said it will maintain a “critical presence” in Wisconsin, where Bemis is headquartered. The transaction is subject to approval by regulators and shareholders of both firms and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2019.