Packaging firm Bemis adds four directors in deal with Starboard

(Reuters) - U.S. packaging company Bemis Co Inc has signed an agreement with activist investor Starboard Value LP to add four independent directors to its board, Bemis said on Friday.

Bemis will add Guillermo Novo, Marran Ogilvie, George Wurtz III and Robert Yanker to its board. Two existing board members will not stand for re-election, the company said.

Starboard, which has a stake of about 3.3 percent in Bemis, will vote its shares in favor of all of the board’s nominees.

Bemis has also formed a finance and strategy committee of the board that will include Ogilvie and Yanker, to review potential mergers and other financial matters.

Neenah, Wisconsin-based Bemis provides packaging for processed and fresh meat, dairy, liquids, personal care and hygiene products and medical devices.