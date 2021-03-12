Italy's Benetton group suspends all new orders from Myanmar

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Benetton group on Friday said it had suspended all new orders from Myanmar with immediate effect due to rising violence after the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government last month.

“We express our most profound concern for what is happening in Myanmar,” the high-street clothing group said in a statement.

“The situation presents such problems, both in terms of security and of freedom and rights violations, that we have decided to suspend all new orders.”

The move intends to give a “strong and tangible signal” in supporting values such as integration and non-violence, the company said.