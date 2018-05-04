Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million more Apple shares in first quarter: CNBC

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) bought 75 million additional Apple Inc (AAPL.O) shares in the first quarter, CEO Warren Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States.” CNBC quoted Buffett as saying.

Berkshire said in February its Apple stake grew by about 23 percent since the end of September to roughly 165.3 million shares worth $28 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway was not immediately available for comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.