Geisinger's Feinberg top pick to run Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan venture: CNBC

(Reuters) - David Feinberg, chief executive officer of Geisinger Health System, is the top candidate in discussions to lead the healthcare company being formed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people close to the selection process.

Feinberg has not yet accepted the offer, but he is in active talks after beating out two other candidates that made the final rounds, CNBC reported cnb.cx/2Jj2MzY.

Feinberg has been advising the group since the three companies announced in January that they would form a healthcare company aimed at cutting costs for their U.S. employees, but he ultimately emerged as a top pick to lead the initiative himself, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Geisinger Health System, JPMorgan and Berkshire were not immediately available for a response. Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview aired earlier on Thursday on CNBC that in the next two weeks they were likely name a chief executive for the healthcare joint venture.