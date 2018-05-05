Buffett, 'Oracle of Omaha,' on healthcare, dividends, Geico

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger are answering five hours of questions from shareholders, journalists and analysts at Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

A security guard directs a shareholder at the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual meeting, the largest in corporate America, in its hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The weekend known as “Woodstock for Capitalists” is unique in corporate America, a celebration of Buffett’s success at a conglomerate whose businesses range from Geico insurance to the BNSF railroad to See’s candies to Ginsu knives.

Below are the comments from Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha,” on a wide range of topics, which will be updated throughout the day:

ON INVESTING IN GUN MANUFACTURERS

“I do not believe in imposing my political opinions on the activities of our businesses.”

ON WELLS FARGO SCANDAL

“Wells Fargo is a company that proved the efficacy of incentives, and it’s just that they just had the wrong incentives. ... The fact that you are going to have problems at some large institutions is not unique ... I see no reason why Wells Fargo as a company ... going forward is in any way inferior to the other big banks with which it competes. We have a large unrealized gain (in the stock). I like it as an investment. (The CEO) is correcting mistakes made by other people.”

ON HEALTHCARE COST PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, JPMORGAN AND AMAZON.COM

“We simply have three organizations with leaders I admire and trust ... We have a hugely non-competitive medical cost in American business relating to any country in the world ... The motivations are not primarily profit making. We want our employees to get better medical services at lower cost .... we know the resistance will be unbelievable, and if we fail - at least we tried. I think we’ll probably have a CEO within a couple of months.”

ON GE INVESTMENT IN 2008

“We probably could’ve extracted better terms. It might have been counterproductive in the end ... We could have made better purchases 3-4 months later. We didn’t push it to the limit.”

ON USING CASH FOR A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

“We had a vote on whether people wanted a dividend ... the B-shares voted 47-1 against it. They expect us to do whatever we think makes sense for all shareholders, and if we thought we can’t use the money effectively in the business, we should get it out ... We won’t always be in a world of low interest rates or high private-market prices ... It’s very unlikely we’d pay out a big special dividend.”

ON PRICING RISK

“The kind of risk that you can’t really look up in a book and see actuarially, I enjoy thinking through the pricing of that.”

ON GEICO

“The growth did slow down, but it’s not because we wanted it to. If you look at the first quarter, our margins were around 7 percent, which is actually a little more than we aimed for. The underwriting gains for margins are perfectly satisfactory now. And we’ve gained market share here and market share there. We will keep gaining market share.

“Geico is a jewel. It’s an incredible company. It’s saving its customers probably $4-5 billion a year against what they would be paying otherwise.”

ON PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S PROPOSED TARIFFS

BUFFETT: “We’ve seen steel costs increase somewhat. I don’t think either (the U.S. or China) will dig themselves into something that precipitates and continues any real trade war ... The benefits of trade are basically not visible. No one thinks about benefits day by day ... The negatives, and there are negatives, are very apparent and very painful.”

MUNGER: “The conditions in steel were almost unbelievably adverse to the American steel industry. Even Donald Trump can be right on some of this stuff.”

ON CHINA-U.S. TRADE

“In August, I will be 88, in a year that ends in an 8. Eight is a lucky number in China. ... The United States and China are going to be the two superpowers of the world, economically and in other ways for a long, long, long time. We have a lot of common interests and like any two big economic entities there are times when there will be tensions. But it is a win-win situation when the world trades.”

ON BERKSHIRE IN 50 YEARS

“I think the reputation of Berkshire being a good home for companies ... I don’t think that’s dependent on me and Charlie.”

“The answer is I don’t know, and I didn’t know what it would look like 50 years ago ... We will be as shareholder-oriented as any large company in the world. Who knows what will be happening then.”

ON DURACELL BATTERIES

“Duracell should be earning more money than it is now ... The brand is strong, very strong, the product line is very strong ... ... From a profit standpoint, it’s underperforming.”

ON GROCERY STORES

“(McLane) is a very, very tight-margin business ... our competitors aren’t making much money either.”

ON RISKS OF CYBER ATTACKS

“Frankly I don’t think we or anybody else really knows what they’re doing when writing cyber (insurance policies). We don’t know what the implications of the policies will be ... We have a pretty good idea of (the risk of) a quake in California or a (Category) 3-4 hurricane. We don’t know what we’re doing in cyber and we ... don’t want to be a pioneer on this ... we don’t want to be no 1 , 2, or 3 on exposure (to it).”

ON PRECISION CASTPARTS

“It’s a very, very good business. Manufacturers are very dependent on both the quality of the parts and the promptness of the delivery. Reliability ... is enormously important. (Our) contracts extend out many years ... it’s an acquisition with very long tails. Mark Donegan is a fabulous manager, I wouldn’t have bought it without him in charge… it’s got very long tails to the products that are being developed.””

MUNGER ON BUFFETT BEING ‘SEMI-RETIRED’

“He sits around reading most of the time and thinking, and every once in a while he talks on the phone. I can’t see any difference … Warren is very good at doing nothing.”