Berkshire's prospects for 'elephant-sized acquisition' not good: Buffett

FILE PHOTO - Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, gestures while playing bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s prospects for an “an elephant-sized acquisition” are “not good,” because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects,” CEO Warren Buffett said on Saturday while also slamming CEOs who launched buybacks when their stock prices are lofty.

The billionaire investor said stock buybacks “should be price-sensitive,” and “blindly buying an overpriced stock is value-destructive, a fact lost on many promotional or ever-optimistic CEOs.”