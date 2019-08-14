Ackman's Pershing Square makes new investment in Berkshire Hathaway: filing

FILE PHOTO: Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made a new bet on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

This marks the first time that Ackman’s $8 billion fund has announced a new position since late last year when it bought a stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O).

The new bet will be a passive investment for Ackman’s $8 billion firm, a person familiar with the matter said.