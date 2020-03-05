Commodities
March 5, 2020 / 8:37 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Berkshire Hathaway to not invest C$4 billion in Saguenay LNG project: CBC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has decided not to invest C$4 billion in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant by the Saguenay port, CBC News reported on Thursday, citing Radio-Canada.

The marine terminal to ship LNG to overseas markets is expected to be built roughly 230 km northeast of Quebec City, at a cost of C$9.5 billion ($7.08 billion), according to the report.

GNL Québec, the company behind the project, confirmed it had lost a significant potential investor, but did not say who it was, CBC News reported.

Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below