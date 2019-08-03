Berkshire Hathaway profit falls as insurance underwriting declines

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit fell, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett reported less income from insurance underwriting.

Second-quarter operating profit declined 11% to $6.14 billion from $6.89 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire also said quarterly net income rose 17%, reflecting larger gains from investments than a year earlier.

Net income rose to $14.07 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, from $12.01 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, a year earlier.