August 3, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Berkshire Hathaway profit falls as insurance underwriting declines

1 Min Read

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit fell, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett reported less income from insurance underwriting.

Second-quarter operating profit declined 11% to $6.14 billion from $6.89 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire also said quarterly net income rose 17%, reflecting larger gains from investments than a year earlier.

Net income rose to $14.07 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, from $12.01 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson

