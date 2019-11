FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Saturday said its quarterly operating profit rose as the company posted higher profit in multiple business lines and generated more investment income from its insurance businesses.

Third-quarter operating profit rose 14.2% to $7.86 billion.