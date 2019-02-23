Falling stocks, Kraft Heinz trigger huge Berkshire loss

FILE PHOTO: Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, plays bridge as part of the company annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska U.S. May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sinking stocks and deteriorating prospects from an investment in Kraft Heinz Co pummeled the bottom line of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which on Saturday reported a large quarterly net loss even though operating profit rose.

The fourth-quarter net loss was $25.39 billion, or $15,467 per Class A share, reflecting more than $27.6 billion of investment losses, including from stocks Berkshire still owns.

Results included a $3.02 billion writedown for intangible assets that Buffett said was “almost entirely” attributable to Kraft Heinz, which on Thursday reported its own $15.4 billion writedown for Kraft, Oscar Mayer and other assets.

Berkshire’s operating profit, meanwhile, rose to $5.72 billion from $3.34 billion.